COROLLA, N.C. — Sunday afternoon update from The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF): The CWHF says their initial Facebook post from Sunday was incorrect and that a previous stallion that they were monitoring was the one that was hit by a vehicle. The good news is the horse was seen galloping on the beach.

The fund says 'He’s got a little gash on his nose but nothing that looks took serious.' They are 'cautiously optimistic' that he didn't sustain any serious injuries. The staff will continue to monitor him.

*An earlier embedded post from the Carolla Wild Horse Fund was removed after they mistakenly identified the wrong stallion.*

The CWHF thanked the community for their help in finding the horse.

The CWHF is urging everyone to slow down and use caution when driving on the beach. This comes after a Corolla horse was hit Friday night around 9 p.m. The accident happened in the Swan Beach area, staff says. The driver stopped and called for help.

Saturday night update from CWHF: Our staff spent all day in the vicinity of the accident accounting for the horses we know live in the area. Everyone we came across today was in good shape. There is one group we were not able to find and we will continue looking for them tomorrow.

We’ve narrowed down the search to two stallions, one of which we saw several times today and seems to be behaving normally. The bay (brown with black legs and mane/tail) stallion in these photographs is who we will continue looking for tomorrow. He is with a bay filly that was born last August and at least one other bay mare. There may be a third mare with him too. The harem is usually seen around MP 17. If we locate him and he does not have any visible injuries then we are pretty sure the horse that was hit is the one we did see today and he is ok.

If you are in Swan Beach, please be on the lookout for this group! The stallion is bay with no markings, which unfortunately makes him difficult to identify. If you happen to see them tonight or early tomorrow morning, call the Currituck County non-emergency number at 252-232-2216 and they will be able to get in touch with us. Thank you!

In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, the CWHF said the horse ran off after the accident and hasn't been seen since. There was a significant search Friday night and Saturday morning, but the injured horse still hasn't been located.

They're asking people who live in the area between Penny’s Hill and MM17 and visitors to be on the lookout for a horse with possible injuries.

Corolla Wild Horse Fund Last night around 9pm a horse was hit by a vehicle on the beach. While the vehicle sustained significant damage, the horse ran off. Staff, volunteers, and deputies searched for the horse but couldn't...

The Wild Horse Fund asks anyone who sees a horse with injuries to call staff on the beach at 252-453-8002.

