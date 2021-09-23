Veterinary services and senior living care facing worker shortages

While they may be two very different industries, veterinary clinics and senior living facilities are both facing staffing shortages, only made worse by the pandemic.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nursing homes and veterinary services are two very different fields, but both are currently facing staffing shortages.

"Unfortunately, this field has lost a lot of good people because of burnout," said Jonathan Marquez, the CFO of Northwood Animal Hospital in High Point.

Marquez says there was an influx of pet care during the pandemic.

“We do have human veterinarians, human technicians, human receptionists we cannot keep up with the volume," said Marquez.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, veterinary technicians have one of the highest turnover rates among medical professionals. The turnover rate for veterinarians is two times more than other medical professionals.

"I think the biggest thing that is driving people away from this industry is the expectations in veterinary medicine are, frankly, sometimes impossible to achieve," said Marquez.

He said their staff is required to handle a variety of roles, making the job more difficult. Marquez also said client interactions can wear down staff.

“I can tell you how many times I’ve got yelled at, cussed out (...). "It’s tough to hear," said Marquez. “The staff just gets beat down with this kind of stuff and I sometimes have a hard time understanding how can people treat our staff that way when we’re really trying to help. We’re just being honest. We can’t fit more than a gallon of milk in a gallon jug.”

Staffing even contributed to Burlington Animal Hospital's recent decision to close.

"In the current climate, staffing has proven to be an insurmountable challenge in many industries, including the veterinary industry. I have been unable to staff my hospital well enough to provide the level of service I feel is necessary while also maintaining a large facility," wrote Dr. Deanna Tickle, with Burlington Animal Hospital, in a Facebook post.

The veterinary industry isn't the only one facing staffing struggles. According to a recent national survey, nearly every nursing home and assisted living facility is facing a staffing shortage. Seven in ten senior living facilities are having a very difficult time hiring new staff.

"Staffing issues have always been a challenge," said Andrew Applegate, the President, and CEO of Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem. "I think it’s just been exacerbated by, not only the pandemic in and of itself and fear related to that, but I just think we’re all experiencing a certain level of post-traumatic stress disorder, so to speak.”

Applegate said they are struggling to hire not just nursing staff but those who assist the assisted living communities, like cooks.

"We are seeing and experiencing the same thing you’re seeing at a local restaurant, frankly," said Applegate, "or at the hospitals or any employment options out there.”

But he also said senior living doesn't always attract candidates.

"Senior living in and of itself is not the first thing people think of as a career option if you’re going to go into nursing," said Applegate. "You tend to think of other organizations. You think about an 18-year-old going off to college, going to a nursing school, they probably envision themselves at a doctor's office or in a hospital.”

However, both Marquez and Applegate said their industries can be rewarding.

"Part of working in the geriatric environment and senior living environment as you almost have to fall into it sometimes by accident before you fall in love with it," said Applegate. “It takes a lot of effort to communicate and relay the value add that working in an environment like this."