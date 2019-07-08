FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A serious of miscommunications and a false report lead to a Walmart being evacuated Wednesday.

Officers responded to an "unknown trouble" at 320 East Hanes Mill Road in Stanleyville. Customers and employees were evacuated after there were claims that a gunman was inside the store.

A police investigation revealed the person who reported the gunman suffers from "cognitive issues." They told people in the parking lot that someone was trying to harm her. This started a chain of events that lead to employees and customers calling the police and reporting a gunman.



Police didn't find anyone with a gun or weapon and thankfully no one was harmed.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users