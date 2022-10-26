Downtown Greensboro welcomes new Starbucks location

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starbucks is set to open a new location in downtown Greensboro.
The company signed a lease and will move into the old Hardee's on North Edgeworth Street.
They hope to open their doors in spring 2023.
Starbucks set to open new location
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account