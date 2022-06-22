StarMed opens vaccine clinic for kids over six months in Greensboro

StarMed Healthcare is now offering vaccines for children over 6 months at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children over six months, following federal approval of the vaccine for the age group.

The clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro (next to the Zales) is open seven days a week (Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m). Walk-ins are allowed but you can also schedule an appointment through the StarMed website. The vaccine is free, regardless of insurance or immigration status. The process can take 15 to 30 minutes.

The clinic was only offering the Moderna vaccine Wednesday but expects to get a shipment of Pfizer on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be able to protect our youngest people and provide another step toward ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare in a press release. “It is important to vaccinate as much of our population as possible and this provides children, their families, and their communities better protection.”

There are different dosages for the younger age group. Pfizer recommends three (3) doses at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be three weeks after the first, followed by a third shot at least two months later.

Moderna recommends two doses at one-fourth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be about four weeks after the first.

Families on Wednesday were excited to finally have their children vaccinated.

"It’s good to feel safe," said Thomas Parrish, who was with his daughter Maeve Wednesday. "We know it might not protect her from getting sick but at least we have confidence that she won’t end up in the hospital she won’t have long-term. If she does get (COVID-19) now it will be mild."

Parrish said it was frustrating waiting so long to get the shot but is glad Maeve finally did.

"I understand they want to do the studies and be really safe about it but at the same time we are cooped up in the house for two years with a child," Parrish said. "She was born a month into the pandemic and so she was born with hospital restrictions so this is the first time we are finally able to start thinking about getting around the house getting involved in social events and coming into the mall."

Officials at the StarMed clinic said parents were noticeably excited.

"We had one parent that was actually she was definitely moved," said Adam Cunningham with StarMed. "She was in tears from the ability to finally be able to get vaccinated."

Parent Caitlin Nightingale said she's relieved to finally have the shot for her daughter but she isn't letting her guard up just yet.