Starmed, Cone Health officials report a decline in COVID-19 testing.

They say so far this week fewer people are showing up, compared to weeks past.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many testing sites in Greensboro are back open after the winter weather, last week.

News 2 found out that this week fewer people are showing up, compared to weeks past.

Officials in charge of the clinic at the Starmed site at Four Seasons Town Centre and several Cone Health clinics noticed the demand decreased.

Chris Dobbins, the Chief of Relations and Response for Starmed healthcare said, "It's due in part to the fact more testing sites have opened in the last couple of weeks."

Starmed's clinic at the Four Seasons Town Centre opened in November. At first, the lines were long.

"Before the other vendors opened up their options, we were seeing approximately a thousand people a day," said Dobbins.

Now Dobbins says those numbers have decreased.

"Right after the additional operating testing sites were open, we saw that number to 500 and 600. This week we are seeing around 200 to 300. You can see that significantly dropping, both as I mentioned, because of the additional options as well as what we believe to be a decline in testing demand," explained Dobbins.

He says more partnerships in the area, mean more options. The demand gets divided among multiple sites. So, individual site numbers continue to decrease.

"We saw this play out before, so we have to prepare for the possibility of another variant and another high demand so making sure that you’re able to ramp up your staff and ramp up your response," said Dobbins.

Cone Health reports they tested 443 patients on Monday. They say that's a lot less than what they saw on Mondays over the past two weeks.

News 2 also spoke with, EtrueNorth, the company in charge of the testing site at Piedmont Hall in Greensboro.

They say plenty of appointments are still available. The company manages 850 COVID testing sites nationwide.