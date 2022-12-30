Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.

NCcash.com is the free way to search and claim your unclaimed cash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name.



Really, you put your name into NCcash.com and within a few seconds, you can see if there is unclaimed money for you.



Right now, there are 263 people in the Triad with the name Wine, 167 with the name Champagne, 89 with the name Beer, and 42 with the name Celebration that has unclaimed cash waiting for them right now, as we get ready to celebrate the new year.



“All your viewers go to NCcash.com and you can look at these unusual names but any name they have, all names, grandparents, parents, maiden names, non-profits, even their business name,” said Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer.



You could have $5 in there or $5,000! If you have less than $50, you will see the amount and be able to claim it immediately. You will be directed to a place to put in your social security number to verify it is you.

If it is over $50, the amount isn’t listed for security purposes. You will probably have to provide a document or proof to claim your unclaimed cash.

“In the last 24 hours we've been able to find an amount over one million dollars that belongs to someone that we're in the process of contacting and letting them know,” said Folwell.

WHOA! Can you imagine getting notified that you have a million dollars waiting for you?



In the Triad alone, there's $165.5 million in unclaimed cash to give out. Throughout the entire state of North Carolina, there's $1.2 billion.



The North Carolina State Treasurer takes every opportunity he can to share about NCcash.com.

“I got my hair cut in Burlington a few weeks ago. The lady at Great Clips had six entries at NCcash.com and she's only 24 years old,” said Folwell.

Unclaimed cash comes from various sources. It could have been an overpayment from insurance or a deposit from a utility company. The company either sent you a check but it didn’t make it to you or for some reason, they couldn’t find you.

Checking to see if you have unclaimed cash and getting that unclaimed cash is free. Don't Google it.

If you do, you could end up on a third-party site that will charge you.