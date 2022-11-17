State health officials address strategies aimed at reducing gun violence

State health leaders are taking a similar approach taken to reduce vehicle deaths by implementing strategies that will lead to positive solutions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to state health leaders, here in North Carolina, five people die each day from a firearm-related incident.

That adds up to about 1,700 people every year.

State health leaders say this is an unacceptable statistic and wanted to take steps now to curb the violence.

There are four steps to the plan, they include:

Define and monitor the problem

Identify risks

Develop and test prevention strategies

Assuring widespread adoption of those strategies

Essentially, State leaders plan to collect data that will help them to identify trends and risks related to gun violence.

Then, prioritizing multiple approaches aimed at lowering firearm misuse.

State health director, Dr. Elizabeth Tilson says enhancing programs that would help secure firearms and mental health are their top priorities.

"There is unintentional firearm injury and death, there is suicide, and there are homicides, and there are different populations that are affected. Really tailoring those prevention strategies based on the type of firearm misuse in the populations, takes nuance and layers of different strategies," said Dr. Tilson.

In June, Guilford County Commissioners declared gun violence a public health emergency.

The Commission is prioritizing relationships and partnerships with organizations throughout the community.

The county said it averages about 217 gun deaths a year and that weapons arrests are on the rise.

"It's killing our children. It's killing our citizens," said Chairman Skip Alston. "It is a deadly force that's out there. It's a public health crisis and it's affecting our emotional health and our lives."