State investigating harmful foam found in North Carolina creek

Man-made chemical compounds found in foam floating in creek.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State officials are for the second time trying to determine the source of potentially harmful compounds found in foam floating on a North Carolina creek.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that in both instances, the man-made chemicals found in the Gray’s Creek area do not appear connected to the Chemours plant, which is in the same general area and makes a similar compound.