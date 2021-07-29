x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State investigating harmful foam found in North Carolina creek

Man-made chemical compounds found in foam floating in creek.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State officials are for the second time trying to determine the source of potentially harmful compounds found in foam floating on a North Carolina creek. 

RELATED: 'A very unforgiving area' | Despite safety solutions, dangers lurk in Wilson Creek

The Fayetteville Observer reports that in both instances, the man-made chemicals found in the Gray’s Creek area do not appear connected to the Chemours plant, which is in the same general area and makes a similar compound. 

RELATED: Attorney General tackles coal ash, cigarettes, & more

The state Department of Environmental Quality says in a memo dated June 22 that tests were conducted in March on foam from an unnamed tributary of Rockfish Creek. The tests showed that the foam contained perfluorooctane sulfonate, also known as PFOS, and three other compounds.

 