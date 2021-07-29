State investigating harmful foam found in North Carolina creek

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State officials are for the second time trying to determine the source of potentially harmful compounds found in foam floating on a North Carolina creek.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that in both instances, the man-made chemicals found in the Gray’s Creek area do not appear connected to the Chemours plant, which is in the same general area and makes a similar compound.
The state Department of Environmental Quality says in a memo dated June 22 that tests were conducted in March on foam from an unnamed tributary of Rockfish Creek. The tests showed that the foam contained perfluorooctane sulfonate, also known as PFOS, and three other compounds.