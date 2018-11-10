GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Both Guilford and Davidson Counties are under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Michael continues to dump heavy rain across the area.

The Board of Commissioners issued the state of emergency on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. The City of Greensboro is also under a state of emergency.

People are being asked to stay off the roadways due to flash flooding, and to make way for emergency crews.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state on Wednesday.

