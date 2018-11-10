GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Both Guilford and Davidson Counties are under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Michael continues to dump heavy rain across the area.

The Board of Commissioners issued the state of emergency on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. The City of Greensboro is also under a state of emergency.

What State Of Emergency Really Means

People are being asked to stay off the roadways due to flash flooding, and to make way for emergency crews.

Live Blog: Michael Arrives in the Carolinas #StormTrack2

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state on Wednesday.

RELATED | 'Michael Still a Threat, Should Be Taken Seriously': Gov. Cooper Warns

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Download the WFMY News 2 App now and stay on top of latest news and weather reports

© 2018 WFMY