State of Emergency issued for North Carolina ahead of second winter storm in a week

Leaders said starting on Thursday the winter storm is expected to bring significant impacts to the central and eastern regions of the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of a second winter storm expected to move through the state in a week.

State leaders said starting on Thursday the winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice causing significant impacts to the central and eastern regions of the state.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

State leaders said a separate emergency declaration, documentation and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events.

The second winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties. Widespread power outages begin when about a quarter-inch of ice accumulates on power lines.

To prepare for this storm and possible power outages, North Carolina Emergency Management advises people to:

Get the groceries and essentials you need before Thursday evening. Travel will become hazardous in many parts of eastern North Carolina after that.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.