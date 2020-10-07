State of Emergency issued for the city of Graham ahead of March for Justice protest

Graham’s Mayor issued the state of emergency Friday ahead of planned protests for the weekend.

GRAHAM, N.C. — The city of Graham is under a state of emergency.

Graham’s Mayor issued the state of emergency Friday ahead of planned protests for the weekend. The state of emergency applies to an area around the courthouse square. City leaders said they will increase security over the weekend. The city has not issued a curfew.

Protest organizers will hold a "March for Justice” event. Organizers said they received permission from the North Carolina Department of Transportation to march in the roadways they maintain.

The state of emergency also opens state resources to the city if there is damage or violence.

More details issued by the city concerning the state of emergency:

• Restricted Access: It shall be unlawful to disobey any barriers, warning signs or other structures that restrict vehicular or pedestrian travel due to road closure, detours and/ or hazardous conditions;

• Prohibition Against the Use of Weapons and Substances: It shall be unlawful to use dangerous weapons and substances as those terms are defined in N.C.G.S. 14-288.1 unless permitted or exempted by Section 2- 54(4) of the City of Graham Code of Ordinances or applicable General Statute.

Find out more details, here.

The state of emergency will remain for the city until its rescinded.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775