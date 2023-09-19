State proposal could bring big changes to North Carolina’s alcohol laws

North Carolina is one of 6 states in the nation that doesn't sell hard liquor on Sundays. SB527 could change all that here in the state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is one of six states in the nation that doesn't sell hard liquor on Sunday. Because of this, under current law, ABC stores aren't open on Sundays and various holidays. SB527 could change all of that.

North Carolina's House and Senate met earlier this month and voted to make changes to alcohol laws including to-go mixed drinks as well.

While some folks in the Triad are against the sale of liquor on Sundays, "you should just get it on Saturday, I know a lot of people would enjoy getting it on Sunday but if it was that serious, just get it on Saturday," Omarri Stover said.

Other's are for it, claiming the government shouldn't have control on when or where you can buy a drink on Sundays.

"As a citizen and tax payer, I shouldn't be told when I can or when I can't [buy liquor]," Max Little said.

Several people were indifferent, saying that the decision wouldn't impact their life very much.

"I mean as far as how I live my life, it wouldn't really impact me like that heavily, so I'm kind of like not against it or not against it. I'm very indifferent about it because alcohol doesn't affect my life that heavily," Joshua Lanning said.

In SB527, Section 3 of the bill says, local governments can make the decision on whether or not they want ABS Liquor Stores open and selling liquor on Sundays, meaning not every store in the state has to be open on Sundays but if local city and county boards want them open, the passing of this bill will make that possible.

Local governments would also be able to decide if ABC Stores are allowed to operate on New Year's Day, The Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

There are some restrictions thought, ABS Stores would not be allowed to open before 10:00 AM on Sundays.