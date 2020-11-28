State suspends Charlotte strip club liquor license after violating Governor's Executive Order

State suspends Club Onyx liquor license after violating Roy Cooper's Executive Order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspense Charlotte nightclub liquor license after violating the Governor's Executive Order.

The ABC permits for Club Onyx was suspended after multiple warnings and notices were issued by North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The General Manager of Club Onyx, Daniel Newell argued the business was operating as an eating establishment.

The suspension came as a result of a review of sworn statements submitted by special agents of ALE and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers, as well as a notarized statement from the Mecklenburg County Health Director, Gibbie Harris.

According to the order, Harris stated there has already been one cluster of COVID-19 among employees at Club Onyx.

The suspension order is effective immediately and is in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.