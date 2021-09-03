State trooper, 7-Eleven employee work together to save man found in parking lot

The trooper called for EMS to come help, grabbed his medical bag and started performing CPR. Soon, an employee came outside to help with chest compressions.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, a Virginia State Trooper and 7-Eleven employee from Norfolk worked together to give CPR to a man who was found unresponsive in the store's parking lot.

A release from the Virginia State Police said the two were able to save his life.

A spokesperson for the VSP said the trooper, whose name was not shared, pulled into the convenience store on Tidewater Drive around 6:18 a.m.

There was a man lying in front of the store who wasn't breathing, and didn't have a pulse.

The trooper called for EMS to come help, grabbed his medical bag and started performing CPR.

An unnamed employee soon came outside to help, and gave the unresponsive man chest compressions while the trooper used a CPR mask to try to get air into his lungs.

It took nine minutes of CPR and a dose of NARCAN (an overdose reversal medication) before the man started breathing on his own again.

From there, EMS was able to transport the man to a hospital.