2 dead, including 5-year-old, after car collides with golf cart in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two people are dead and several others are injured after a car collided with a golf cart in Statesville late Monday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, on Monday, June 13, at around 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Iredell County on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive.

Officials said a 2009 Honda Accord was traveling west on Ford Dobbs Road, crossed the centerline, and collided with a golf cart that was traveling east.

The driver of the golf cart, Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, died at the scene. A passenger, 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe, also died from his injuries at the scene. Four passengers on the golf cart, ages 2, 13, 16, and 26, were critically injured and transported by medical helicopters to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, troopers reported.

Officials said the driver of the Honda, Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, was not injured. Harmon was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

