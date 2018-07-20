GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – You could say she’s one bad mama jama and perhaps the coolest mom on the block.

“Well, my 9-year-old has blue hair. So people do say that,” said Lori Burdette.

She has a life outside of “momhood” one that involves a mouth guard, helmet, knee pads and a pair of skates.

The stay-at-home mom laces up and puts her game face on while hitting the rink as “Slammathyst!”

“I heard there was a roller derby league and I said, “You know, I like skating!”’

That’s when Burdette decided to tryout for the Greensboro Roller Derby.

She said she had spent a lot of years at home and realized a few things about herself.

“I wasn’t getting out and seeing people or meeting anyone.”

That has all changed now as she has dozens of derby sisters.

“It’s mainly just a lot of fun and a big stress relief. It really is a way to relax and let some steam off.”

When “Slammathyst” shows up she has her 4-year-old and 9-year-old there ready to cheer her on.

“They think it’s the coolest thing! They like to come and cheer mom on! They think it’s the neatest thing. My 9-year-old especially loves to tell everyone about it!”

So why the name “Slammathyst?”

“I guess cause I’m a mom I watch a lot of cartoons and we especially enjoy “Steven Universe” and there’s a character on there named, Amethyst who is short with purple hair. She’s kind of a misfit and I really connected with her as a character.”

But when “Slammathyst” is in action she goes by “Slam.”

You can become apart of the Greensboro Roller Derby. The team will hold tryouts Sunday, July 22 at 3123 Cedar Park Warehouse.

