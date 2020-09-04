GREENSBORO, N.C. — Take a passing glance at Wendover Avenue in Greensboro and it appears pretty empty. But watch for five minutes, you'll see people are getting out and about. Costco is still packed. And Biscuitville seems to be rolling in the dough with the line stretched out into the street.

There's a company that tracks the cell phone signals of all those people and you at home to find out how much we're moving around.

According to Cuebiq on April 9, folks in Guilford County are actually traveling 11 percent more than they were last week. And Forsyth County is moving 14 percent more than last week. Both counties are still traveling less than before the stay-at-home orders, but it seems we're going in the wrong direction.

Local leaders say part of that is because of confusion still on why you can and can't leave the house.

So here's a refresher:

Essential businesses like doctors offices and grocery stores still stay open. Essential employees like law enforcement and first responders also still report to work.

Restaurants can keep their kitchens running with take out orders or delivery. You're also allowed to leave your house for necessary reasons like grocery shopping or going to the doctor's. Walking, hiking and running and running are still allowed too. as long as you're staying at least six feet apart from others.

