GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’re less than a day away from one of the most celebrated holidays across the U.S. According to WalletHub, Americans will spend $6.8 billion dollars on food and $1.6 billion in beer and wine, and more than 47 million people will travel this fourth of July. But all the fun and freedom don’t mean you get a pass from a possible emergency.

According to Zack Matheny with Downtown Greensboro Inc., over 100,000 people attended the Fun Fourth celebration last year and they expect anywhere between that same amount or more this year.

Greensboro Police say the most common preventable emergencies they respond to every year involve drunk driving and heavy alcohol consumption. If you plan to drink to celebrate, GPD says it is important to make plans to not drive by either having a designated driver or using ride share apps.

GPD also shared it’s important to make sure if you are on the road, to pay attention to traffic signs and pedestrians, especially during Fun Fourth activities. The department tells us there will be a heavier than usual police presence in and outside downtown to ensure citizen’s safety.

In case you haven’t checked our forecast, it’s going to be very hot this weekend, so dehydration is also a possibility. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Darryl Sawyer says its important to make sure you’re hydrated if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors and walking around for festivals or parades.

After parking and walking around at Fun Fourth, there are plenty of areas you can cool off. The Greensboro Fire Department is bringing its fire truck misting station to the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and S. Elm streets. There will also be misting tents set up all down Elm Street.

Dehydration happens when someone loses more water than they take in. If we become dehydrated, this can lead to several things such as confusion and urinary tract infections.

Here are a few tips from Guilford County Emergency Services on what to do, and what NOT to do:

DO drink lots of water and fluids to stay hydrated.

drink lots of water and fluids to stay hydrated. DON'T drink too much caffeine or alcohol since both can cause dehydration.

drink too much caffeine or alcohol since both can cause dehydration. DO spend time in places with air conditioning: libraries, shopping malls, community centers and cooling stations are good options if you live in a home without A/C.

spend time in places with air conditioning: libraries, shopping malls, community centers and cooling stations are good options if you live in a home without A/C. DON'T use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees because this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but not reduce body temperature.

use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees because this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but not reduce body temperature. DON'T stay out in the sun too long, and if you are outdoors - find shade, and wear a hat.

stay out in the sun too long, and if you are outdoors - find shade, and wear a hat. DO check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness. Also, check on your pets - and make sure they're getting enough water.

check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness. Also, check on your pets - and make sure they're getting enough water. DON'T engage in high-energy activities at the height of the heat wave.

engage in high-energy activities at the height of the heat wave. DO wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing.

wear loose fitting and light-colored clothing. DON'T EVER leave a child, adult or pet in car alone on a warm day.

It's important to know the signs of heat-related illness. Here's what the Emergency Management team wants you to know: