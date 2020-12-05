Changes are on the horizon as our state is starting to re-open. And as much as it's exciting and hopeful, it's causing some worry because we don't know what will ultimately happen. It's crucial for us to continue to take care of ourselves, particularly our emotional health. As adults, you carry a lot of worry for your family and for yourself.

A sign of strength is identifying your weaknesses. It sounds counter intuitive. But, knowing what scares you, what worries you, what concerns you, let's you start figuring out what to do about it. Know your limits - what pushes you to the edge. And find ways to combat it. So if it's information overload then monitor it. If it's ruminating on your health.Figure out what you can do about it.

No matter how bad it feels right now. No matter how desperate you are. Mentally strong people know it's temporary. A storm doesn't last forever. And this level of stress won't either. Mentally strong people don't wallow in misery. You feel the emotion, but you don't let it paralyze you. You find a silver lining because when you do, you have hope. You see light at the end of the tunnel.

To maintain your mental strength takes a lot of discipline. This means that you don't let yourself pick up bad habits or ineffective coping skills. You don't overeat. You don't drink more. You don't smoke more. You don't sleep less. You force yourself to make better and healthier choices to protect yourself mental health. You do when even you don't want.

