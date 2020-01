GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a shooting inside a Greensboro Steak 'n Shake. Police say two men got into an argument Sunday at the Wendover location when the gun went off.

Police say no one was hit by the bullets. But two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for more information as we get it.

