GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday a number of events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some shows have been rescheduled as far back as 2021.
The following events have been affected:
- Greensboro Symphony presents The Music of Queen (Apr. 4) - rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2020
- Sesame Street Live (Apr. 8) - canceled
- Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Apr. 14) - rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021
- Home Free in concert (Apr. 15) - rescheduled for Aug. 27, 2020
- Patti LaBelle in concert (Apr. 17) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
- Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (Apr. 18) – rescheduled for Sept. 17, 2020
- Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (Apr. 23) – postponed
- The Price is Right Live (Apr. 24) – rescheduled for Aug. 16, 2020
- Darci Lynne & Friends (Apr. 25) – rescheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020
- Bachelor Live on Stage (Apr. 29) - canceled
- Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2) - rescheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020
- Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3) - postponed
- Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7) - rescheduled for Dec. 17, 2020
- Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8) – rescheduled for Oct. 6, 2020
- Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9) - postponed
- Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
- Celtic Woman (June 4) – postponed
- Chicago (the musical) (June 16-18) – postponed
Postponed Events: Tanger Center staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the postponed events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled Events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled Events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, please click here.
