GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday a number of events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some shows have been rescheduled as far back as 2021.

The following events have been affected:

Greensboro Symphony presents The Music of Queen (Apr. 4) - rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2020

Sesame Street Live (Apr. 8) - canceled

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Apr. 14) - rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021

Home Free in concert (Apr. 15) - rescheduled for Aug. 27, 2020

Patti LaBelle in concert (Apr. 17) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (Apr. 18) – rescheduled for Sept. 17, 2020

Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (Apr. 23) – postponed

The Price is Right Live (Apr. 24) – rescheduled for Aug. 16, 2020

Darci Lynne & Friends (Apr. 25) – rescheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020

Bachelor Live on Stage (Apr. 29) - canceled

Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2) - rescheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020

Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3) - postponed

Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7) - rescheduled for Dec. 17, 2020

Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8) – rescheduled for Oct. 6, 2020

Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9) - postponed

Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

Celtic Woman (June 4) – postponed

Chicago (the musical) (June 16-18) – postponed

Postponed Events: Tanger Center staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the postponed events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.

Rescheduled Events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.

Canceled Events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, please click here.

