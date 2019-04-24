GREENSBORO, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is giving Greensboro residents more chances this spring to get their N.C. REAL IDs quicker.

Starting October 2020, you'll need to have a REAL ID or current state ID plus a valid U.S. passport for flying, entering federal facilities and visiting military installations.

You may remember reports of agonizing lines at DMV offices across the Triad.

According to the AP, North Carolina's DMV chief attributed the extremely long lines at driver's license offices to staffing and technical issues on top of high customer demand, especially for Real IDs.

Last month, the DMV hosted REAL ID Express Day in Kernersville and the event will be held again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at the East Greensboro driver license office located on 2527 East Market St.

More than 300 REAL IDs were issued at the Kernersville Express Day.

According to the NCDOT, people who visit the East Greensboro office on Saturday will be able to convert their current driver license or ID cards to REAL IDs.

If your ID has an expiration date before Aug. 31, you are eligible to renew your license or ID card now. Duplicates and first-time ID cards will also be available, NCDOT shared in a press release.

To get a REAL ID, you need the following documents (no photocopies):

One (1) proof of identity/date of birth: certified birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport

certified birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport One (1) proof of full Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099

Social Security card, W-2 or 1099 Two (2) proofs of current physical address: driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement

driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement Proof of name change (if applicable): certified marriage license, divorce decree and/or court document indicating the name change (number of documents depend on number of name changes)

More than 1 million North Carolinians have obtained a REAL ID since its debut in May 2017.

