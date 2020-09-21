Stimulus money for NC parents: Do you need to apply? When could you expect your $335?

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, eligible recipients must have been a North Carolina resident for all of 2019.

Political leaders in North Carolina released information Monday on how parents can make sure they get their stimulus money included in a COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper early September, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reported according to the bill, eligible recipients must have been a resident of North Carolina for all of 2019. The station reported they also must have reported at least one child on their state tax form who is 16 years old or younger.

The CBS affiliate reported taxpayers who reported at least one qualifying child on their 2019 state individual tax income return will receive the payment automatically, per a news release from Rep. John Bell (R) read.

WNCN reported some residents who weren’t required to file a return are still eligible. The station said they must apply through the North Carolina Department of Revenue, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 15, also per the release.

The station reported each qualifying family with a household income between $50,000 and $500,000 will receive a one-time direct payment of $335. WNCN said the department of revenue will issue payments no later than Dec. 15. Payment details will be posted on the NCDOR website as soon as they’re available, the release said.

The $1 billion relief package also included, among other items, an extra $50 in unemployment benefits through the end of the year.

