Stokes Co. Schools releases new masking policy plan for students, staff beginning Jan. 4

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Stokes County Schools’ Board of Education voted to implement an optional masking policy for students, staff and visitors beginning Jan. 4, 2022.

School leaders decided to implement the policy in January to allow exams to be completed under the current plan without disruption. It also gives families more than six weeks to have their children fully vaccinated if they choose to do so.

Optional Masking Policy Plan

Starting Jan. 4, the school district will decide if an individual school will implement optional or required masking for the following day based on the school’s exclusion rate.

What is the exclusion rate?

The exclusion rate is the percentage of a school population of students and staff in quarantine or isolation. If the rate is lower than 5%, masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors during the school day until a time when the exclusion rate exceeds 5%.

Masks would be required for a school if the exclusion rate exceeds 5% and students, staff and visitors would be required to wear masks at the school.

How will parents, students know when to wear masks?

Beginning Jan. 4, the district will share the data on the Stokes County Schools website and their social media platforms each day by 1 p.m. to let students and families know if their child’s school will have optional masking or required masking the following day. Signs will also be posted at the school. The district will also notify families by phone if the school’s status changes.

3 Things to know now about masks

1. Regardless of the school’s exclusion rate, students riding in school transportation are still required to wear masks by CDC federal order

2. Students will continue to adhere to the masking policies set by Forsyth Tech when on their campus.