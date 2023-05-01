Baseball team honors Stokes Co. teen killed in a car crash

Friends and Family in Stokes County are gathering to celebrate the life of a high school baseball player killed in a crash on the way to a game.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A community in Stokes County is holding a memorial in honor of a baseball player killed in a crash.

Stokes County School officials said Stokes Early College High School senior, Blake Hughes was on the way to play in a game when he died in a wreck last week.

Friends and family are gathering Monday at a South Stokes High baseball game against Elkin at 6 p.m. to celebrate his life and a huge turnout is expected.

There's no charge for admission, but the school is accepting donations to give to his family.

School officials said Hughes had plans to play baseball at Rockingham Community College.

Rockingham Community College head baseball coach Daniel Huff recruited Hughes to play for the Eagles next year.

"He obviously was very talented on the field, but he was an even better person. You could tell he was raised by a family who cared about him cared about all the right things, and always asked the right questions. They held him to a very high regard," said Huff. "We had a couple of players that knew Blake because we have some local guys, and talking to the team today you could just see the pain in their eyes, you know it's hard."

Please keep the friends, family, and the Stokes County community in your thoughts through this difficult time.

