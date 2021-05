Last year, Mason Via even made it to the top 40 on American Idol!

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad musician is making it to the big stage! Mason Via was born in Stokes County and music runs in his family.

His father is a professional bluegrass musician and Mason has been playing guitar since he was 10.

Last year, he made it to the top 40 on American Idol, and this year he signed with Old Crow Medicine Show!