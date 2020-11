Lawsonville Elementary, Piney Grove Middle School, and North Stokes High School will do remote learning on Monday, Nov. 2.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Stokes County Schools announced Lawsonville Elementary, Piney Grove Middle School, and North Stokes High School will have remote learning on Monday.

The district said the switch is due to overnight power outages in the northern part of the county.

The Duke Energy outage map shows a little over 1,200 outages in Stokes County, with nearly half in the Lawsonville area.