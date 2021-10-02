Stokes County Sheriff announces his retirement

"Today is the hardest day for me to have to make a decision on my job to serve the citizens of Stokes County! It’s been Great serving the people of Stokes County and I can never start to say what an Honor it was serving you. But as I look at where I’m at with a Heath issue that is starting to effect my job and life I made the call to step down at the end of the month because if I can’t give a hundred percent it’s time for someone else to step up who can and be able to give you 60 to 80 hours per week and take care of the citizens. I again want to thank all the citizens for allowing me to serve you god bless. I would like to Thank all my staff. Thanks Sheriff Mike Marshall"