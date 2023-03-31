Stokesdale Elementary Community rallies around 6-year-old that was hit while boarding school bus

Jaxson Franklin remains in critical but stable condition after a man ignored the school bus's stop arm and red flashing lights early Thursday morning.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — The Stokesdale Elementary Community is rallying around a kindergarten student after he was hit by a car while boarding the school bus this week.

The school PTO created a GoFundMe page that names Jaxson Franklin as the 6-year-old that was hurt.

The child attends Stokesdale Elementary School in northwest Guilford County.

The State Highway Patrol says Franklin is still in critical, but stable condition at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Doctors are also giving his family a "positive outlook" regarding his injuries.

Troopers say James Christman ignored the school bus's stop arm and flashing red lights when he hit Jaxson on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Neighbors living in the area say reckless driving and speeding are a big concern.

Our crews even captured cars passing, illegally in the area, where the speed limit is only 35 miles per hour.

Megan Barton says she has reached out to NCDOT and law enforcement multiple times to try and make the road safer, especially for children.

"We've actually even called the sheriff's office before and when we call they will send someone out but they have also told us that 'we can't spend all of our time sitting in front of your house,' which I understand but we don't want to see stuff like this continue to happen," said Barton.

Robin Vaughan drove a school bus for more than two decades.

She says she would pray at each bus stop, just hoping other drivers were paying attention.

Vaughan says incidents like the one that sent Jaxson to the hospital are a bus driver's worst nightmare.

"My prayers are with that young man and his family and for the bus driver. That's what I commented on Facebook and that bus driver saw that happen and I know that it terrified them," said Vaughan.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the man who hit Jaxson is facing two misdemeanor traffic charges.