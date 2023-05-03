Stokesdale kindergartener hit by car while boarding bus surprised firefighters that helped rescue him

"Seeing the smile on his face [is] what makes us love this job!" wrote the Stokesdale Fire District.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Stokesdale kindergartener Jaxson Franklin visited the firefighters who were on the scene after he was hit by a car in late March.

Donning a cast on his left arm and leg, Franklin is seen with a smile while visiting the team of firefighters who provided his care.

"Often we see citizens at their worst. After the calls we most likely never see or hear updates on those that we run calls on," wrote the Stokesdale Fire District on their Facebook. "Last night was one of the wonderful exceptions to this."

Franklin was hit by a car while he was trying to board his school bus at the end of March.

47-year-old James Michael Christman was driving when he disregarded the activated lights and stop arm on a school bus, striking Franklin. Christman is now facing felony charges.

Franklin's injuries were serious and life-threatening. But as he recovered, Franklin's doctors gave the family "a "positive outlook" regarding his injuries in April.

"Seeing the smile on his face [is] what makes us love this job!" wrote the fire station. "We would like to wish Jaxson the best in his recovery and ask that everyone keep him and his family in your prayers."

