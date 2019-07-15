RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man was said to have ingested drugs while leading Randolph County Sheriff's deputies and North Carolina Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

A release from the Sheriff's office says Stone Lester drove a stolen vehicle and took authorities on a chase down 220 Business and I-73, swerving between cars and narrowly avoiding several collisions. Lester drove around stop sticks and spike strips during the chase and passed several vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate, according to a release.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the intersection of Bell Simmons Road and Southmont Drive in reference to a call that reported possible drug activity on Sunday. The deputy followed a black SUV and saw the driver make several traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated around the intersection of Bell Simmons Road and US Highway 220 Business. A deputy approached the vehicle on foot before Lester took off. Communications then learned the vehicle was stolen from High Point earlier Sunday.

Deputies got Lester to stop before entering downtown High Point, taking him into custody.

A passenger said Lester ate heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax during the pursuit. Lester was taken by EMS to Randolph Health, where he was given Narcan.

Lester was charged with:

Felony Assault with A Deadly Weapon On a Government Official

Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer

Careless and Reckless Driving to Endanger

Exceeding Posted Speed and Driving While License Revoked.

Lester, 39, has a secured bond of $140,000.

