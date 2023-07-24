Three teens caught riding around in stolen car in Graham

Graham police said the teens were between ages 13-14 years old.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three teenagers were taken to the Graham Police Department after being caught riding around in a stolen car, police say.

Officers responded to South Main Street in reference to a suspicious unattended car early Monday morning.

A witness called the police stating they saw three teenagers walking away from the car. An officer found them walking near it.

Investigation revealed that the car had been stolen in Graham earlier in the morning and the three of them were riding around in it.

Their parents were contacted when they arrived at the Graham Police Station. Officers are working on petitions to be filed with Juvenile Justice.

This story is developing.

