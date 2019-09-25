ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a stolen truck was found in Michigan after it made the rounds on social media.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man reported he left his truck at a service station on September 3 around 6 p.m. The owner placed the key in an exhaust portal in the garage door. The next day, employees couldn't find the truck.

According to a release, investigators later learned that a photo of the stolen truck was sent to several people on social media by Elizabeth Dreher, who claimed she'd just purchased the truck.

The photos were shown to the owner who confirmed it was his truck.

Investigators say Dreher was found with the stolen truck in Sanilac, Michigan, where she has family. She was arrested by deputies there, and was extradited to Alamance County on September 23. Dreher is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony larceny of motor vehicle.

She's now in Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

