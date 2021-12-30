Stoneville Fire Department mourns the loss of fellow fireman

Lieutenant Charles Massey passed away after giving several years of service to two fire departments.

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Stoneville Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday as they mourned the loss of a fellow firefighter, Lieutenant Charles Massey.

Fire officials said Charles was with the department for several years before becoming one of the greatest leaders in their department. He was a member of the Northwest Rockingham Fire Department and found a way to spread his knowledge and experience through both fire departments as he was known for having a big heart.

“We will truly miss Charles. He was a great man and loved his fire department families,” fire officials said. “We ask that you keep the family in your prayers, including our department, as well as Northwest Rockingham Fire Department during this difficult time.”