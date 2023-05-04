Stop the violence 5k Fun Run in Greensboro

Event organizers said the run will start near Grimsley High School track and finish inside the food stadium.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday will be the first annual Whirlie 5k Fun Run & Walk at Grimsley High School. The run was created by Jacob Barrow, a senior at Grimsley to help raise awareness for gun violence.

The event will start at 9 am Saturday at the school track and will finish inside the football stadium.

Event organizers said, there will be vendors and non-profit organizations there. Organizers also said staff from the Greensboro Police Department and well as Fire Department will be at the event.

There will also be food trucks, music, and games!

More information and registration information can be found on the website.

