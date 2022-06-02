STOPPING MISINFORMATION: Blogs misuse photo from WFMY News 2 website

A photo of a Triad child car wreck victim is being mislabeled as the child that fell down the well in Morocco.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the pictures from our website of a child injured in an I-40 wrong-way crash is being used by people trying to mislead the public half a world away.

Several blogs have shared the picture saying it's the boy who fell down the well in Morocco.

Clearly, we know that's not the case. Our reporters talked with the child here in the Triad. It goes to show the importance of verifying what you see online.

and there's an easy way to do that on Google.

A reverse google image search is easy to do. On the Google screen, you click on images in the upper right-hand corner.

When the camera pops up, click on it and then you can either upload an image or paste in a picture's URL When you do that, you'll get a page that looks like this.