STOPPING MISINFORMATION: Blogs misuse photo from WFMY News 2 website

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the pictures from our website of a child injured in an I-40 wrong-way crash is being used by people trying to mislead the public half a world away.
Several blogs have shared the picture saying it's the boy who fell down the well in Morocco.
REAL SOURCE OF PHOTO: Mom says son, 6, told her he 'had to be strong' after wrong-way crash on I-40
Clearly, we know that's not the case. Our reporters talked with the child here in the Triad. It goes to show the importance of verifying what you see online.
and there's an easy way to do that on Google.
A reverse google image search is easy to do. On the Google screen, you click on images in the upper right-hand corner.
When the camera pops up, click on it and then you can either upload an image or paste in a picture's URL When you do that, you'll get a page that looks like this.
It brings up the image and other times it's been put online. You also see any articles associated with the picture. You can see the dates, so you'll be able to see the history