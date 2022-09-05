Storm Blog | Tracking summer storms in the Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather in the Triad Monday.

HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER

Forsyth – 8 Power Outages

Guilford – 210 Power Outages

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022

4:05 p.m. -- Most showers exiting the area and heading north

4:05 PM UPDATE: Most of the showers are exiting the area and heading north. A few stray showers or storms are straggling in now. #ncwx #wx #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/ePxGkpQuFT — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) September 5, 2022

