x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Storm Blog | Tracking summer storms in the Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.
Credit: Adobe Stock

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather in the Triad Monday. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. 

Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER

Check back for updates on the latest power outages.

  • Forsyth –  8 Power Outages
  • Guilford –  210  Power Outages

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2022

4:05 p.m. -- Most showers exiting the area and heading north

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Do you actually need a new mattress? | 2 Wants to Know

Before You Leave, Check This Out