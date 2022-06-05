STORM BLOG: Possible tornado damage reported in Mebane

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking a threat for severe storms, which could include tornadoes, high winds, and hail. It's moving our way for the afternoon and evening hours Friday.
The Triad is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
6:00 p.m. - Orange County Emergency Services has confirmed a tornado in Mebane with damage to several structures in the E. Washington Street area, according to Orange County.
5:30 p.m. - A tornado warning has expired for Caswell County.
5:15 p.m. - About 900 power outages reported in Guilford Co. with 800 outages in Greensboro.
5:14 p.m. - Check out the hail coming down in Elon!
5:00 p.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Caswell County until 5:30 p.m.
4:50 p.m. - WFMY News 2 Skycam view of the heavy rain and wind coming down on the Burlington area.
PHOTOS | Strong storms bring hail, heavy rains to the Triad area
4:46 p.m. - Heavy rain coming down in the Graham area.
4:43 p.m. - Video of hail coming down off McConnell Road in Greensboro. Thanks to Danielle Boyd for sharing.
4:42 p.m. - This is at the Guilford and Rockingham county line.
4:40 p.m. - This is what it looked like earlier Friday afternoon near Southeast High School in Guilford Co. Thanks to Calvin Summers for sharing this photo.
4:39 p.m. - The threat for severe storms will continue through 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. across our area.
4:38 p.m. - Quarter-size hail from that storm in Pleasant Garden.
4:26 p.m. - Weather team tracking rotation in eastern Guilford Co.
4:25 p.m. - Ashley Benton shared this photo of the hail coming down in Greensboro.
4:18 p.m. - Nickel to quarter-sized hail was reported in the area of Old Randleman Road and Siler Road.
4:13 p.m. - Could have a lot of hail, some large stones too near Pleasant Garden right now with this storm.
4:01 p.m. - Storms bringing torrential rains to the Greensboro area.
4:00 p.m. - Keeping an eye on this storm rolling through Guilford County. It is rotating some, not enough to produce a tornado yet.
3:55 p.m. - Torrential rains on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro. This is near the Farmer's Market.
3:45 p.m. - Tornado warning expires for Forsyth, Yadkin counties.