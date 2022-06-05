STORM BLOG: Possible tornado damage reported in Mebane

We're tracking a tornado threat, wind threat, and hail threat for the Triad area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking a threat for severe storms, which could include tornadoes, high winds, and hail. It's moving our way for the afternoon and evening hours Friday.

The Triad is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

6:00 p.m. - Orange County Emergency Services has confirmed a tornado in Mebane with damage to several structures in the E. Washington Street area, according to Orange County.

Orange County Emergency Services has confirmed a tornado in Mebane with damage to several structures in the E. Washington Street area. Please be mindful of downed power lines due to high winds associated with the storm. Assume all power lines are live and do not approach. — Orange County NC Gov (@OCNCGOV) May 6, 2022

5:30 p.m. - A tornado warning has expired for Caswell County.

5:15 p.m. - About 900 power outages reported in Guilford Co. with 800 outages in Greensboro.

5:14 p.m. - Check out the hail coming down in Elon!

Wild hail near Elon just moments ago! These storms have been producing strong winds, hail, and have been rotating.



📸: Steve Belangia#ncwx @wfmyweather @WFMY pic.twitter.com/aTU95Fqa6o — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 6, 2022

5:00 p.m. - A tornado warning has been issued for Caswell County until 5:30 p.m.

4:50 p.m. - WFMY News 2 Skycam view of the heavy rain and wind coming down on the Burlington area.

Burlington at 4:50pm.

High winds and downpours. pic.twitter.com/s7982kJko8 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 6, 2022

4:46 p.m. - Heavy rain coming down in the Graham area.

4:43 p.m. - Video of hail coming down off McConnell Road in Greensboro. Thanks to Danielle Boyd for sharing.

4:42 p.m. - This is at the Guilford and Rockingham county line.

Storm rolling along the Guilford / Rockingham Co line. @wfmy



Photo: Zach Thompson pic.twitter.com/WeGJTZ2uP8 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 6, 2022

4:40 p.m. - This is what it looked like earlier Friday afternoon near Southeast High School in Guilford Co. Thanks to Calvin Summers for sharing this photo.

This was near Southeast High School in Guilford Co. earlier today. Thanks to Calvin Summers for sharing. @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/f2PiDm4Xpi — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) May 6, 2022

4:39 p.m. - The threat for severe storms will continue through 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. across our area.

Threat for severe storms will continue through 8pm-10pm across our area.

We'll get into a break in the action for a little while, but more could develop and move our way.

Keep checking back for radar updates, and be ready to take action if needed. pic.twitter.com/Kad7gR6NG0 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 6, 2022

4:38 p.m. - Quarter-size hail from that storm in Pleasant Garden.

Quarter size hail from that storm in Pleasant Garden just moments ago.



📸: Brandee Wiggins#ncwx @NWSRaleigh pic.twitter.com/eqhonvYSa1 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 6, 2022

4:26 p.m. - Weather team tracking rotation in eastern Guilford Co.

Concerned about this rotation in eastern Guilford County.

I'd be in my safe spot along I-40 and north for Gibsonville / McLeansville / Elon. pic.twitter.com/KabqpCZff5 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 6, 2022

4:25 p.m. - Ashley Benton shared this photo of the hail coming down in Greensboro.

4:18 p.m. - Nickel to quarter-sized hail was reported in the area of Old Randleman Road and Siler Road.

4:13 p.m. - Could have a lot of hail, some large stones too near Pleasant Garden right now with this storm.

Tons of hail likely falling near Pleasant Garden.



Can anybody report? #ncwx @WFMY pic.twitter.com/arCOjsvViq — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 6, 2022

4:01 p.m. - Storms bringing torrential rains to the Greensboro area.

Very heavy rain on I-40 near Guilford College Rd. Headed to check out the Lewisville area after a tornado warning moved through there. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/CcfD7VBgot — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) May 6, 2022

4:00 p.m. - Keeping an eye on this storm rolling through Guilford County. It is rotating some, not enough to produce a tornado yet.

4 PM-

Keeping an eye on this storm rolling through Guilford County. It is rotating some, not enough to produce a tornado yet but it's something we're watching close. Rough arrival times on the right. Be ready. pic.twitter.com/3qiOpyRTJC — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 6, 2022

3:55 p.m. - Torrential rains on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Road in Greensboro. This is near the Farmer's Market.

3:55 PM:

This is what it look like on I-40 near Sandy Ridge Rd in Greensboro. Blinding rain near the Farmer's Market, but it's starting to improve quickly. pic.twitter.com/er7AXlyrJ4 — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 6, 2022