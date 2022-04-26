STORM BLOG: Tree falls on house, reports of hail during strong storms

The primary threat is for hail and wind damage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cold front will cross the area today. It will bring a 50% scattered shower and storm chance this afternoon and evening. The best chance of scattered storms will be until 5 pm. We are in the "Marginal Risk" (Level 1) for severe storms.

The primary threat will be hail and damaging wind gusts. Today’s high will be near 82. Showers will end this evening. The sky will clear later today with a low of 46.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

Duke Energy reported thousands are without power in North Carolina.

TOTAL NC OUTAGES-- 20,352

ALAMANCE – 5

DAVIE – 1

DAVIDSON- 8

GUILFORD- 191

FORSYTH – 3

MONTGOMERY – 2,332

RANDOLPH- 7,370

ROCKINGHAM- 1,948

STOKES –13

WAKE- 142

3:10 p.m. - 1,846 homes in Randolph County without power

2:56 p.m. - Strong storms still pushing through Alamance County, Chatham County.

3PM Radar -- Strong storms still pushing through Alamance County, Chatham County. They're exiting Guilford County and Randolph County. Weather will be calming down in the Triad and cooling off with scattered showers next few hours. pic.twitter.com/FO16G3wbk3 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) April 26, 2022

2:50 p.m. - A tree fell across a mobile home in Sophia in Randolph Co. The roof partially caved in after the tree fell.

A tree fell on this home in Sofia, NC. The roof is partially caved in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pmDBgOAxBH — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) April 26, 2022

2:49 p.m. - Strong storms moving into Burlington.

Storms moving through in Burlington at the moment. pic.twitter.com/X0Q5Zb4cUQ — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) April 26, 2022

2:48 p.m. - A WFMY News 2 viewer shared this video of pea-sized hail during storm in the Piedmont Triad.

Pea sized hail for a few seconds! Hard to see! pic.twitter.com/7i9pv3TMdW — weslyn fugate 🏁 ❤️ (@weslynfugate) April 26, 2022

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.