STORM BLOG: Tree falls on house, reports of hail during strong storms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cold front will cross the area today. It will bring a 50% scattered shower and storm chance this afternoon and evening. The best chance of scattered storms will be until 5 pm. We are in the "Marginal Risk" (Level 1) for severe storms.
The primary threat will be hail and damaging wind gusts. Today’s high will be near 82. Showers will end this evening. The sky will clear later today with a low of 46.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
Duke Energy reported thousands are without power in North Carolina.
- TOTAL NC OUTAGES-- 20,352
- ALAMANCE – 5
- DAVIE – 1
- DAVIDSON- 8
- GUILFORD- 191
- FORSYTH – 3
- MONTGOMERY – 2,332
- RANDOLPH- 7,370
- ROCKINGHAM- 1,948
- STOKES –13
- WAKE- 142
3:10 p.m. - 1,846 homes in Randolph County without power
2:56 p.m. - Strong storms still pushing through Alamance County, Chatham County.
2:50 p.m. - A tree fell across a mobile home in Sophia in Randolph Co. The roof partially caved in after the tree fell.
2:49 p.m. - Strong storms moving into Burlington.
2:48 p.m. - A WFMY News 2 viewer shared this video of pea-sized hail during storm in the Piedmont Triad.
