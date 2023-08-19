At least 10 buildings damaged by storm in Pleasant Garden, fire department said

The fire department wrote that over the course of over 15 hours, they received 44 calls.

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — Storms swept through the Piedmont on Aug. 15. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Pleasant Garden Fire Department posted an update on Facebook on how the town weathered the storm.

The fire department wrote that over the course of over 15 hours, they received 44 calls, many of which were not dispatched.

At least ten homes/buildings were destroyed or damaged in the storm. One person was injured, and no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters said they had mutual aid from Julian, Climax, Mt. Hope Alamance, Greensboro and McLeansville that were also dispatched to calls.

The fire department said most of the district has had power restored.

"Incidents like these don’t come often but when they do, we feel good knowing our department personnel will step up to the challenge and do what we can to isolate the incidents," the fire department wrote. "We would like to also thank our community for their patience and cooperation during the storm as power companies worked very hard to get power restored."

