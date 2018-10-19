GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Earlier in the week we told you what you have to do with storm debris in order for the City of Greensboro to pick it up.

Now the question is - what do they do with all those twigs and limbs?

Deputy Field Director for the City of Greensboro, Chris Marriot, says they repurpose everything.

"Once the material is dropped off here in one location in big city trucks or resident trailers it’ll all be piled up and go through our grinder, our tub grinder, which turns it into a wood mulch," Marriot said.

The City will either make mulch, or compost at the White Street Landfill.

"If we mix it with our yard waste that gets collected curbside we can make it into compost is just depends on what product we’re looking for – straight mulch or whether we want a compost material."

The mulch is used for things like city parks, landscaping activities, flower areas downtown and for some of the boulevards.

But you can also purchase it!

"We also sell it to the public if they want to come by the landfill to buy the mulch, we also sell it to commercial entities that might modify it even more."

But the mulch doesn't come packaged, so go prepared.

"We do not sell it in bags you have to bring your pickup truck or trailer and we’ll help you load it but bring a tarp so it doesn’t fly down the road when a car is behind you," Marriot said.

The mulch is sold at the White Street landfill.

If you need storm debris pickup, call 336-373-CITY(2489)

