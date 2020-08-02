RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Emergency Services said at least one person was injured as a result of Thursday’s storm and windy conditions.

Emergency workers said someone was hit by a fallen tree around 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning. It happened on Edith Russell Road in Randleman. Emergency workers said the person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

