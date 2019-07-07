GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thunderstorms caused portions of Big Tree Way in Greensboro to temporarily close Sunday according to Guilford County EMS. Greensboro Police also mentioned W. Wendover Avenue at Bridford Parkway in a traffic advisory.

Flooding was also the cause of a water rescue in High Point at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

At 5:45 p.m. a serve thunderstorm warning was issued for Guilford, Davidson, & Randolph Counties until 6:30 pm.

Previously at 5 p.m., a Flash Flood Warning was put into effect for portions of Guilford and Alamance counties until 8 p.m.

The power even went out at Greensboro Aquatic Center for a brief time due to the weather.

There was also reports of heavy rain in Winston-Salem and High Point.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users