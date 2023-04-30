Tornado rips through Great Neck section of Virginia Beach

The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirms a tornado touched down in northern Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local state of emergency has been declared after a tornado ripped through the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a tornado was reported on the ground in the area of River Road and Great Neck, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to Haversham Close and Upper Chelsea Reach, areas close to Great Neck Road and Broad Bay, on several reports of storm-damaged homes.

The damage includes downed trees, roof collapses, and gas leaks. People also reported significant debris on the road and damage to boats, according to fire officials.

Late Sunday night, City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of the tornado's destruction. The total number of homes damaged is unknown but is estimated to be between 50 and 100.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said no injuries have been reported so far.

The city's emergency website, emergency.vbgov.com has an up-to-date listing of impacted areas, road closures, programs, and services. Cancellations and service changes will be posted on this site.

Great Neck Road will remain closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road until further notice to allow for emergency and debris management work to occur.

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed that it was indeed a tornado that had touched down.

The NWS said a survey will be conducted on Monday to determine the tornado's strength and rating.

Resident Martin Carney and his family spotted the twister forming from afar and eventually heading in a different direction.

"I would say it was 300 feet wide, 500 feet wide in the middle of the bay, and right down in the water," he said. "It was stirring it up and spinning."

While watching TV at home at the time, Phillip McGowan describes the weather taking a turn.

"Next thing you know, you look outside, the winds are hurling, the rain's dumping, dumping buckets and power's out," he recalled. "So, it just kind of caught us off guard. But I'd say it only last two or three minutes. It was here and gone."

But when McGowan stepped outside...

"That was really when it was eye-opening. It looked like a scene from World War Z."

He saw dozens of homes damaged or destroyed.

"Seeing trees down wasn't too, too rare... but when you just see mattresses in the middle of yards and you start seeing cars flipped over, this is something where the rooves of houses completely flipped off."

McGowan's family home was only slightly damaged in the storm. Still, he said it all feels surreal.

City officials opened up the Great Neck Recreation Center, located at 2521 Shorehaven Drive, for people impacted by the tornado. Pets are welcome, too.

The rec center will be otherwise closed to the general public on Monday, as crews work to clear debris from the roads in the area. All programs, including after-school care, will be closed on Monday.

Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive, is open for residents who have been impacted by the storm. Pets welcome.



Additionally, Virginia Beach City Public Schools said that due to storm damage in the area, Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School, and John B. Dey Elementary School will be closed to students and staff on Monday, May 1.

The school division said that academy and special program students in those zones are also excused.

Officials at Fort Story tell 13News Now that the military installation suffered damage from the storm, including downed trees and power lines. Damage assessment is ongoing.

Sunday's storms also canceled the final day of the Something in the Water festival at the Oceanfront.