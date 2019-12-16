WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A little holiday cheer goes a long way.

That's according to one Winston-Salem single mother, Rebecca Newman.

Rebecca and her three kids, plus her nephew, were in line at the Tanglewood Festival of Lights last week. Newman said she waited in line for a while and when she pulled up to pay, the cashier told her she'd already been taken care of by the car in front of her.

It's $15 to get into the Festival of Lights. Newman said that's a lot for her as a single mom working three jobs. But more than anything, she said the kind act restored her faith in humanity.

She posted about the act of kindness, trying to locate the person who paid for her family, and it went viral.

We now know it was Alan Hill who works for Tarheel Residential Tree Service. The logo on the car gave it away. Newman said she posted about the business so the seemingly small gesture is recognized in a big way.

