NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina State Attorney General, Josh Stein, is pushing a new statewide strategy to help prevent more people from falling victim to domestic violence.

The Lethality Assessment Protocol is a list of research-based questions law enforcement consider when responding to a domestic violence incident.

If an officer comes to the conclusion the victim is in danger of being injured or dying, the officer will follow a procedure to help the victim take the steps to enter a domestic violence service support program.

“Too many neighbors are killed as a result of domestic violence. So many of these tragedies can be prevented if we use the right tools,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.

The program is already being used in Mecklenburg County. Law enforcement agencies in Alamance and Davidson County are also implementing the program.

The Attorney General's Office says nearly half of abusers who kill their partners were arrested the year before. Almost one-third of those victims contacted the police, according to the their office.

“Through the Lethality Assessment Protocol, law enforcement officers and domestic violence service providers can work together to intervene and save victims at the right time. By being proactive in these situations, we can save more lives from intimate partner violence in North Carolina," said Stein.

The list of criteria used to determine the danger level includes the history of violence and non-violent and non-illegal behavior which might be linked to homicide.

