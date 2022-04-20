BERRY delicious! List of strawberry farms in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's strawberry season! Strawberry farms across the Triad are preparing to sell their harvest or have already started. Some farms have returned to pick-your-own berries, while others will continue doing pre-picked buckets as they've done the past two years.
Here's a list of strawberry farms in the Triad. We recommend calling ahead or looking on the farms' websites or social media pages to make sure they're open.
Guilford County:
- Location: 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC
- Phone: 336-621-1264
- Typical hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- More info: Rudd Farm will be doing drive-through berry buckets this season as they've done for the past two years. The farm posts regular updates on social media about various crops available.
- Location: 5421 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Phone: (336) 852-1594
- Typical hours: The farm's website says, "Due to recent COVID-19 concerns, please contact us for our special hours."
- More info: The farm will continue to offer drive-through strawberries.
Location: 6434 Highway 158, Summerfield, NC
Phone: 336-286-7622
Typical hours: Per their website, check Freedom House Farm's Facebook page for hours and updates.
More info: Strawberries for $6/quart, $18/gallon, and U-pick for $17/gallon. Freedom House
Forsyth County:
- Location: 3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, NC
- Phone: 336-869-4762
- Typical hours: Check the farm's Facebook page for regular updates on hours.
- More info: The farm will not do U-pick berries this year. Instead, it will offer pre-picked baskets.
Jones Strawberry Farm (**Preparing to open for strawberry season on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.)
- Location: 5480 Seward Road, Pfafftown, NC
- Phone: 336-345-2149
- Typical hours: Check for updates based on availability.
- More info: $17 for a pre-picked gallon, $15 for a U-pick gallon for Opening Day.
Stokes County:
Country Road Strawberries (**Expected to open no later than May 6 for strawberry season.)
- Location: 456 Pinnacle Hotel Road, Pinnacle, NC (*NEW LOCATION! About a mile from their old location.)
- Phone: (336)-325-3331
- Typical hours: Usually Monday-Friday during regular business hours, but check the farm's Facebook page for updates on strawberry hours/special dates.
- More info: Check back for when strawberries will be available. The farm expects to open no later than May 6.
Surry County:
The Farm Dobson (**Strawberry season starts April 29.)
- Location: 769 Bray Ford Rd, Dobson, NC
- Phone: 336-817-5208
- Typical hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pre-picked strawberries. Special hours Friday-Sunday for U-pick strawberries and kids activities.
- More info: U-pick strawberries will be available just on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can still get pre-picked berries on these days as well.
Know a farm we should add to the list? Email the details to webteam@wfmy.com.