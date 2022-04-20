BERRY delicious! List of strawberry farms in the Triad

Some farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's strawberry season! Strawberry farms across the Triad are preparing to sell their harvest or have already started. Some farms have returned to pick-your-own berries, while others will continue doing pre-picked buckets as they've done the past two years.

Here's a list of strawberry farms in the Triad. We recommend calling ahead or looking on the farms' websites or social media pages to make sure they're open.

Guilford County:

Location: 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC

Phone: 336-621-1264

Typical hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More info: Rudd Farm will be doing drive-through berry buckets this season as they've done for the past two years. The farm posts regular updates on social media about various crops available.

Spent the morning over at Rudd Farm in Greensboro because it’s officially strawberry season! 😋🍓@WFMY pic.twitter.com/XWvqfkkqgh — Stacey Spivey (@staceyspivey) April 20, 2022

Location: 5421 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

Phone: (336) 852-1594

Typical hours: The farm's website says, "Due to recent COVID-19 concerns, please contact us for our special hours."

More info: The farm will continue to offer drive-through strawberries.

We are open today Wednesday SURPRISE! From now until 4 pm. Posted by Bernie's Berries on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Location: 6434 Highway 158, Summerfield, NC

Phone: 336-286-7622

Typical hours: Per their website, check Freedom House Farm's Facebook page for hours and updates.

More info: Strawberries for $6/quart, $18/gallon, and U-pick for $17/gallon. Freedom House

🍓It's Strawberry Time!!!🍓 WE 🙌 ARE 🙌 OPENING 🙌TODAY 🙌AT 🙌 NOON! That's right! Today you can make a difference in the... Posted by Freedom House - Greensboro, NC on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Forsyth County:

Location: 3011 Abbotts Creek Church Road, Kernersville, NC

Phone: 336-869-4762

Typical hours: Check the farm's Facebook page for regular updates on hours.

More info: The farm will not do U-pick berries this year. Instead, it will offer pre-picked baskets.

Jones Strawberry Farm (**Preparing to open for strawberry season on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.)

Location: 5480 Seward Road, Pfafftown, NC

Phone: 336-345-2149

Typical hours: Check for updates based on availability.

More info: $17 for a pre-picked gallon, $15 for a U-pick gallon for Opening Day.

Stokes County:

Country Road Strawberries (**Expected to open no later than May 6 for strawberry season.)

Location: 456 Pinnacle Hotel Road, Pinnacle, NC (*NEW LOCATION! About a mile from their old location.)

Phone: (336)-325-3331

Typical hours: Usually Monday-Friday during regular business hours, but check the farm's Facebook page for updates on strawberry hours/special dates.

More info: Check back for when strawberries will be available. The farm expects to open no later than May 6.

White flowers mean STRAWBERRIES soon! It’s been CrAzY weather lately but we will be open no later than May 6, 2022.... Posted by Country Road Strawberries on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Surry County:

The Farm Dobson (**Strawberry season starts April 29.)

Location: 769 Bray Ford Rd, Dobson, NC

Phone: 336-817-5208

Typical hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pre-picked strawberries. Special hours Friday-Sunday for U-pick strawberries and kids activities.

More info: U-pick strawberries will be available just on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can still get pre-picked berries on these days as well.