‘Stray to Foster’ aims at finding foster parents for stray animals

The Stray to Foster program is geared towards helping address the number of strays and surrenders pouring into the Guilford County Animal Resource Center.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A new program in Guilford County is looking to help address the number of stray pets in the county.

“Stray to Foster” aims to engage the community in fostering stray and surrendered shelter pets for 72-hours.

“We need our community to step forward to help support the overwhelming number of pets flowing into our resource center every day,” Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said. “We cannot adopt our animals out fast enough and that forces us to make very difficult choices about the lives of the animals in our care. Our hope is that by offering a 72-hour foster program as well as extending our hours for pet adoptions, our community will join us in offering life-saving care to these pets.”

Both the “Stray to Foster” program and extended hours for adoptions aim to prevent animals being put to sleep or euthanized because of space constraints at the resource center.

Anyone participating in the Stray to Foster program will care for an animal for 72 hours and will also be “advocates” for the animals during the three-day period.

Guilford County said that includes posting pictures and information on lost pet websites and social media.

Participants will be provided with crates, food, blankets, and bowls for their temporary furry friends. Residents interested in becoming a “Stray to Foster” family should contact the Resource Center at (336) 641-3400.

